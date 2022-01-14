Skip to main content
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Green before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Green and the Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Green has 50 catches (on 83 targets) for 825 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
  • Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Green is averaging 56.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 11.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (44.5).
  • In three matchups, Green has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Green picked up 23 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Green has caught eight passes on 18 targets for 130 yards, averaging 43.3 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

