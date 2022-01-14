There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Green before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Green and the Arizona Cardinals enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Green has 50 catches (on 83 targets) for 825 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.

Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Green is averaging 56.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 11.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (44.5).

In three matchups, Green has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.

Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Green picked up 23 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Green has caught eight passes on 18 targets for 130 yards, averaging 43.3 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

