A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Green has 50 catches (on 83 targets) for 825 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
- Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Green is averaging 56.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 11.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (44.5).
- In three matchups, Green has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Green picked up 23 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Green has caught eight passes on 18 targets for 130 yards, averaging 43.3 yards per game.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
