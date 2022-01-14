Skip to main content
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Amari Cooper for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Cooper's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has collected 865 receiving yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 68 balls on 104 targets.
  • So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cooper put up 10 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Cooper racked up five catches for 79 yards (15.8 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Cooper has totaled 182 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game on 25 targets.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

