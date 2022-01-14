Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Amari Cooper for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Cooper's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has collected 865 receiving yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 68 balls on 104 targets.

So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cooper put up 10 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Cooper racked up five catches for 79 yards (15.8 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Cooper has totaled 182 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game on 25 targets.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

