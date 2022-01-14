Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has collected 865 receiving yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 68 balls on 104 targets.
- So far this season, 16.1% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cooper put up 10 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 49.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Cooper racked up five catches for 79 yards (15.8 yards per catch).
- During his last three games, Cooper has totaled 182 yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game on 25 targets.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
Powered By Data Skrive