Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 passing yards this season (220.0 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (390-of-605), throwing 22 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 87 of his 605 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 47.9 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Chiefs, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Roethlisberger completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 244 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has 526 passing yards (175.3 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

