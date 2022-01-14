Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 passing yards this season (220.0 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (390-of-605), throwing 22 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has attempted 87 of his 605 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 47.9 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Chiefs, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Roethlisberger completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 244 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Roethlisberger has 526 passing yards (175.3 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2%

Powered By Data Skrive