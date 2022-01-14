Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 passing yards this season (220.0 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (390-of-605), throwing 22 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 87 of his 605 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 47.9 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Chiefs, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Roethlisberger completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 244 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Roethlisberger has 526 passing yards (175.3 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
