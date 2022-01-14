Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Bookmakers have installed player props for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has 56 receptions (84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are conceding 255.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Aiyuk grabbed six passes for 107 yards (17.8 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Aiyuk has 14 receptions (18 targets) for 241 yards and one touchdown, averaging 80.3 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

