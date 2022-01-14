Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has 56 receptions (84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are conceding 255.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Aiyuk grabbed six passes for 107 yards (17.8 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Aiyuk has 14 receptions (18 targets) for 241 yards and one touchdown, averaging 80.3 yards per game.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
