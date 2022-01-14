Bookmakers have installed player props for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has 56 receptions (84 targets) for 826 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.6 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Aiyuk's 73 receiving yards total is 23.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are conceding 255.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Aiyuk grabbed six passes for 107 yards (17.8 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Aiyuk has 14 receptions (18 targets) for 241 yards and one touchdown, averaging 80.3 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

