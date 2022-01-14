Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has collected 571 receiving yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 59 targets this year.
- Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Edwards put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
- This week Edwards will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Edwards picked up 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
- Edwards has recorded 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game), hauling in four passes on seven targets in his last three games.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
