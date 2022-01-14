Skip to main content
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Bryan Edwards, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has collected 571 receiving yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 59 targets this year.
  • Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Edwards put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • This week Edwards will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Edwards picked up 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
  • Edwards has recorded 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game), hauling in four passes on seven targets in his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Zay Jones

70

11.1%

47

546

1

5

6.5%

