Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Bryan Edwards, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has collected 571 receiving yards (33.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 59 targets this year.

Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Edwards put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.

This week Edwards will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Edwards picked up 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).

Edwards has recorded 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game), hauling in four passes on seven targets in his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

