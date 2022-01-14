Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Wild Card round will see the Buffalo Bills meet the New England Patriots.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 17 times.

So far this season, 58.8% of New England's games (10/17) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.

Saturday's over/under is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.2 points above the 34.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bills games this season is 47.4, 3.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 6-4-2 in their 12 games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This year, the Bills rack up 10.6 more points per game (28.4) than the Patriots surrender (17.8).

Buffalo is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Bills rack up 71.1 more yards per game (381.9) than the Patriots give up per contest (310.8).

Buffalo is 9-4-2 against the spread and 11-4 overall when the team churns out over 310.8 yards.

This year, the Bills have 22 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 10-7-0 this year.

The Patriots covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

The Patriots score 10.2 more points per game (27.2) than the Bills surrender (17.0).

New England is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Patriots collect 353.4 yards per game, 80.6 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills allow.

In games that New England picks up over 272.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.

This year the Patriots have 23 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo is 4-3-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bills are 4-2-2 ATS as 4-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in nine games at home, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

This season, Bills home games average 45.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44).

New England is 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, away from home.

The Patriots have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 4-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight road games, New England has hit the over three times.

This season, Patriots away games average 43.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

