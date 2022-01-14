In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cameron Brate and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has grabbed 30 passes (57 targets) for 245 yards (14.4 per game) with four TDs this season.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Brate has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brate has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles.

This week Brate will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Panthers, Brate racked up two catches for 12 yards.

During his last three games, Brate has caught six passes on 10 targets for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 57 7.8% 30 245 4 20 16.5% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

