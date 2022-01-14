Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate has grabbed 30 passes (57 targets) for 245 yards (14.4 per game) with four TDs this season.
- So far this season, 7.8% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Brate has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brate has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles.
- This week Brate will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Panthers, Brate racked up two catches for 12 yards.
- During his last three games, Brate has caught six passes on 10 targets for 28 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
57
7.8%
30
245
4
20
16.5%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive