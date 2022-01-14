CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's team-leading 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) have come on 79 catches (120 targets) including six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.5% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his one matchup against the 49ers, Lamb's 85 receiving yards total is 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.
- The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles in Week 18, Lamb totaled 45 yards on two receptions (two targets).
- In his last three games, Lamb racked up nine catches on 11 targets and averaged 54.0 receiving yards.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
