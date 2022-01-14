Skip to main content
BETTING
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Before placing any bets on CeeDee Lamb's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Lamb's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's team-leading 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) have come on 79 catches (120 targets) including six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.5% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his one matchup against the 49ers, Lamb's 85 receiving yards total is 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.
  • The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles in Week 18, Lamb totaled 45 yards on two receptions (two targets).
  • In his last three games, Lamb racked up nine catches on 11 targets and averaged 54.0 receiving yards.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive