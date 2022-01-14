Before placing any bets on CeeDee Lamb's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Lamb's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's team-leading 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) have come on 79 catches (120 targets) including six touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.5% of the 647 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his one matchup against the 49ers, Lamb's 85 receiving yards total is 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.

The 227.9 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in Week 18, Lamb totaled 45 yards on two receptions (two targets).

In his last three games, Lamb racked up nine catches on 11 targets and averaged 54.0 receiving yards.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

