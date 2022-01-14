Chase Claypool will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 59 catches have turned into 860 yards (50.6 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times.

Claypool has been the target of 15.8% (105 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

Claypool (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.1% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Claypool collected 41 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Claypool racked up five catches for 37 yards and scored one touchdown.

Claypool has also contributed with 95 yards on 12 grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 31.7 receiving yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

