Christian Kirk has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round will see Kirk's Arizona Cardinals hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 100 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk has averaged 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Rams, 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In six matchups with the Rams, Kirk has not had a TD catch.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks in Week 18, Kirk racked up 43 yards on two receptions (three targets).

Kirk put up 170 yards (on 15 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times, and averaged 56.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

