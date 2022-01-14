Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has been targeted 100 times and has 75 catches, leading the Cardinals with 939 receiving yards (58.7 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 100 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
- Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kirk has averaged 33.8 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Rams, 18.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In six matchups with the Rams, Kirk has not had a TD catch.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks in Week 18, Kirk racked up 43 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- Kirk put up 170 yards (on 15 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times, and averaged 56.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
