Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in nine of 18 games this season.

So far this season, 46.9% of Las Vegas' games (15/32) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.2, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.

The 48.1 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 11 wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 18 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Raiders give up.

Cincinnati is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.

The Bengals rack up 24.3 more yards per game (361.5) than the Raiders allow per contest (337.2).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses more than 337.2 yards.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 16-16-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on 14 of 32 set point totals (43.8%).

The Raiders rack up just 0.1 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 14-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 363.8 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 350.8 the Bengals allow.

In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 350.8 yards, the team is 11-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

This year, in nine games at home, Cincinnati has gone over the total six times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Las Vegas is 8-7 against the spread, and 9-6 overall, in away games.

This season, in six of 15 away games Las Vegas has hit the over.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

