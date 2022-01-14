Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Wild Card round will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has totaled 517 rushing yards on 119 carries (30.4 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.

And he has added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 146.1 yards per game.

This season the Steelers are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 27 yards (9.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

