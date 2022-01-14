Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Wild Card round will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has totaled 517 rushing yards on 119 carries (30.4 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.
  • And he has added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, allowing 146.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Steelers are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
  • In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 27 yards (9.0 per game) on nine carries with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

