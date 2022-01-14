Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 191 times and has collected 145 catches and 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp put up 322 yards (on 23 catches) with two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 107.3 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive