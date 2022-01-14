Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The NFC Wild Card round will see Kupp's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 191 times and has collected 145 catches and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Kupp has averaged 75.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kupp, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 118-yard performance against the 49ers on seven catches (16.9 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Kupp put up 322 yards (on 23 catches) with two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

