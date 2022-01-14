Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 4,449 yards (261.7 ypg) on 410-of-596 passing with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- He has added 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.
- Prescott accounts for 55.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 97 of his 596 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In two matchups against the 49ers, Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game, 43.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple TDs in both of those contests against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.9 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Prescott went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 295 yards, throwing five touchdowns .
- Prescott has thrown for 851 yards (283.7 ypg), completing 70.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on nine carries.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
Powered By Data Skrive