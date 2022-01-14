Before placing any wagers on Dak Prescott's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Prescott's Dallas Cowboys head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 4,449 yards (261.7 ypg) on 410-of-596 passing with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He has added 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.

Prescott accounts for 55.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 97 of his 596 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In two matchups against the 49ers, Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game, 43.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple TDs in both of those contests against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.9 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Prescott went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 295 yards, throwing five touchdowns .

Prescott has thrown for 851 yards (283.7 ypg), completing 70.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7%

