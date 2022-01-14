Skip to main content
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Dak Prescott's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Prescott's Dallas Cowboys head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 4,449 yards (261.7 ypg) on 410-of-596 passing with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 146 rushing yards on 48 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.
  • Prescott accounts for 55.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 97 of his 596 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In two matchups against the 49ers, Prescott averaged 239.5 passing yards per game, 43.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple TDs in both of those contests against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Prescott went 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) for 295 yards, throwing five touchdowns .
  • Prescott has thrown for 851 yards (283.7 ypg), completing 70.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

