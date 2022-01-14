Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Dallas Cowboys will meet the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in nine of 18 games this season.

In 35.3% of San Francisco's games this season (6/17), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 5.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season have an average total of 50.5, the same value as Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 13-5-0 this season.

The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 10-4 in their 14 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (nine times in 18 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys average 9.7 more points per game (31.2) than the 49ers give up (21.5).

When Dallas scores more than 21.5 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 407.0 yards per game, 97.0 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per matchup.

Dallas is 13-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall when the team piles up over 310.0 yards.

The Cowboys have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 9-8-0 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The 49ers rack up 4.0 more points per game (25.1) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).

When San Francisco puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The 49ers collect 24.7 more yards per game (375.7) than the Cowboys allow (351.0).

When San Francisco churns out over 351.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 34 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 5-4 ATS.

This season, Dallas has hit the over in six of nine games at home.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Away from home, San Francisco is 6-3 overall and 5-4 against the spread.

As 3-point underdogs or more on the road, the 49ers are 3-3 ATS.

This season, in four of nine road games San Francisco has hit the over.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

