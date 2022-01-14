Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has 56 catches on 76 targets for 830 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game.
- Goedert has been the target of 76 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Goedert is averaging zero receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
- Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
- The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught eight passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
