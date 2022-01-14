Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dallas Goedert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has 56 catches on 76 targets for 830 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 76 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Goedert is averaging zero receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.

The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught eight passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive