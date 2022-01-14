Skip to main content
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dallas Goedert, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has 56 catches on 76 targets for 830 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 48.8 yards per game.
  • Goedert has been the target of 76 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Goedert is averaging zero receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
  • Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
  • The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert did not have a catch in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught eight passes for 99 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 33.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Jalen Reagor

57

11.5%

33

299

2

5

8.1%

