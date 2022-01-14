Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz has racked up 808 yards on 78 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 47.5 yards per game, on 104 targets.
- Schultz has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.
- Schultz (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Schultz picked up 21 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Schultz has put up 157 yards during his last three games (52.3 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 22 targets.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
104
16.1%
78
808
8
14
13.7%
CeeDee Lamb
120
18.5%
79
1102
6
10
9.8%
Amari Cooper
104
16.1%
68
865
8
17
16.7%
Cedrick Wilson
61
9.4%
45
602
6
9
8.8%
