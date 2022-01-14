There will be player prop betting options available for Dalton Schultz before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Schultz's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz has racked up 808 yards on 78 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 47.5 yards per game, on 104 targets.

Schultz has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.

Schultz (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Schultz picked up 21 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Schultz has put up 157 yards during his last three games (52.3 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 22 targets.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

