Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop betting options available for Dalton Schultz before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Schultz's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Schultz has racked up 808 yards on 78 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 47.5 yards per game, on 104 targets.
  • Schultz has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.
  • Schultz (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his one matchup against the 49ers, Schultz's 14 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Schultz caught a touchdown pass in that game against the 49ers.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Schultz picked up 21 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Schultz has put up 157 yards during his last three games (52.3 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 22 targets.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

