Damien Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Harris' New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has had 202 carries for a team-leading 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns.

He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 132 yards.

He has handled 202, or 41.3%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Over his six career matchups against the Bills, Harris averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game, 7.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Harris has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Harris will go up against a Bills squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Harris picked up 37 yards on 11 carries, while scoring one touchdown.

Harris added four catches for 36 yards.

Harris has totaled 175 rushing yards on 38 carries (58.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has five catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 202 41.3% 929 15 44 47.3% 4.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 133 27.2% 606 5 23 24.7% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 44 9.0% 226 1 8 8.6% 5.1 Mac Jones 44 9.0% 129 0 7 7.5% 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive