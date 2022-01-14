Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has had 202 carries for a team-leading 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 132 yards.
- He has handled 202, or 41.3%, of his team's 489 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Over his six career matchups against the Bills, Harris averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game, 7.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Harris has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Bills, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Harris will go up against a Bills squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Harris picked up 37 yards on 11 carries, while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris added four catches for 36 yards.
- Harris has totaled 175 rushing yards on 38 carries (58.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has five catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
202
41.3%
929
15
44
47.3%
4.6
Rhamondre Stevenson
133
27.2%
606
5
23
24.7%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
44
9.0%
226
1
8
8.6%
5.1
Mac Jones
44
9.0%
129
0
7
7.5%
2.9
