Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Waller's Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has caught 55 passes (93 targets) for 665 yards (39.1 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.

Waller has been the target of 93 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Waller's 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Bengals are 10.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Waller will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Waller totaled 22 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Waller has two receptions (nine targets) for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

