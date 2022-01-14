Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has caught 55 passes (93 targets) for 665 yards (39.1 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
- Waller has been the target of 93 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Waller's 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Bengals are 10.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Waller will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Waller totaled 22 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Waller has two receptions (nine targets) for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
