Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Waller's Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has caught 55 passes (93 targets) for 665 yards (39.1 per game) and has two touchdowns this year.
  • Waller has been the target of 93 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Waller's 50.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Bengals are 10.1 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Waller will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Waller totaled 22 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Waller has two receptions (nine targets) for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Zay Jones

70

11.1%

47

546

1

5

6.5%

