Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has 587 yards receiving on 49 catches (71 targets) with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 34.5 yards per game.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Knox's 33.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 0.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 202.2 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 18, Knox racked up 49 yards on three receptions (five targets).
- Knox's five grabs (10 targets) have netted him 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
