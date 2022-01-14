Skip to main content
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Dawson Knox has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Knox's Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has 587 yards receiving on 49 catches (71 targets) with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 34.5 yards per game.
  • Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Knox's 33.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 0.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 202.2 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 18, Knox racked up 49 yards on three receptions (five targets).
  • Knox's five grabs (10 targets) have netted him 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

