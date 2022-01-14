Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Dawson Knox has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Knox's Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has 587 yards receiving on 49 catches (71 targets) with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (71 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Knox's 33.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 0.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Knox, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 202.2 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 18, Knox racked up 49 yards on three receptions (five targets).

Knox's five grabs (10 targets) have netted him 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

