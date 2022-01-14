Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has registered 77 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Samuel collected zero receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Cowboys, 63.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
- This week Samuel will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have given up 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Samuel reeled in four passes for 95 yards (23.8 yards per catch).
- Samuel has caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 317 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 105.7 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
