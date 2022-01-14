Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Samuel's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has registered 77 receptions and six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Samuel collected zero receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Cowboys, 63.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.

This week Samuel will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have given up 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Samuel reeled in four passes for 95 yards (23.8 yards per catch).

Samuel has caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 317 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 105.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

