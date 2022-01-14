Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Samuel's San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 121 times and has registered 77 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Samuel collected zero receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Cowboys, 63.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
  • This week Samuel will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have given up 24 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Samuel reeled in four passes for 95 yards (23.8 yards per catch).
  • Samuel has caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 317 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 105.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

