Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Carr's Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Carr has put up 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) while connecting on 428 of 626 passes (68.4% completion percentage), with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has added 108 rushing yards on 40 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Carr's 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals are 7.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he threw one touchdown pass in all three of those outings.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Carr will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Carr racked up yards while completing 55.6 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 per game) while completing 69.6% of his passes (64-of-92), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive