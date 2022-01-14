Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Carr has put up 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) while connecting on 428 of 626 passes (68.4% completion percentage), with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He has added 108 rushing yards on 40 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
- The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Carr's 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals are 7.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he threw one touchdown pass in all three of those outings.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Carr will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Carr racked up yards while completing 55.6 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 per game) while completing 69.6% of his passes (64-of-92), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
