Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Singletary will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 123.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught two passes for 24 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- In his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 237 yards (79.0 per game) on 54 carries with four touchdowns.
- He also has seven catches for 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
188
40.8%
870
7
38
36.9%
4.6
Josh Allen
122
26.5%
763
6
30
29.1%
6.3
Zack Moss
96
20.8%
345
4
25
24.3%
3.6
Matt Breida
26
5.6%
125
1
3
2.9%
4.8
