Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Devin Singletary will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Singletary will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 123.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

This season the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught two passes for 24 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

In his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 237 yards (79.0 per game) on 54 carries with four touchdowns.

He also has seven catches for 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

