Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Devin Singletary will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has taken 188 attempts for a team-leading 870 rushing yards (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 188 of his team's 461 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots are 24.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Singletary, in six matchups against the Patriots, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Singletary will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 123.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Singletary ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught two passes for 24 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • In his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 237 yards (79.0 per game) on 54 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also has seven catches for 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

