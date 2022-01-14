Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has been targeted 104 times and has 64 catches, leading the Eagles with 916 yards (53.9 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns this season.
- Smith has been the target of 104 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Smith put up 31 receiving yards in only career matchup, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Smith racked up three catches for 41 yards.
- Smith has racked up 175 receiving yards (58.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
Jalen Reagor
57
11.5%
33
299
2
5
8.1%
