Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Smith's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has been targeted 104 times and has 64 catches, leading the Eagles with 916 yards (53.9 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns this season.

Smith has been the target of 104 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Smith put up 31 receiving yards in only career matchup, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Smith racked up three catches for 41 yards.

Smith has racked up 175 receiving yards (58.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3% Jalen Reagor 57 11.5% 33 299 2 5 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive