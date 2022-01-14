Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Smith's Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has been targeted 104 times and has 64 catches, leading the Eagles with 916 yards (53.9 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns this season.
  • Smith has been the target of 104 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the ball 52.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Smith put up 31 receiving yards in only career matchup, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Smith racked up three catches for 41 yards.
  • Smith has racked up 175 receiving yards (58.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 balls on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

Jalen Reagor

57

11.5%

33

299

2

5

8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive