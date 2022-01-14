Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) are a team high. He has 107 receptions (169 targets) and eight touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
- With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Johnson had 51 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
- Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Johnson racked up seven catches for 51 yards.
- Johnson has racked up 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets over his last three games.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
Najee Harris
94
14.2%
74
467
3
14
14.1%
