Before Diontae Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) are a team high. He has 107 receptions (169 targets) and eight touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.

With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Johnson had 51 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Johnson racked up seven catches for 51 yards.

Johnson has racked up 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets over his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

