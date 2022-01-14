Skip to main content
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Before Diontae Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) are a team high. He has 107 receptions (169 targets) and eight touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
  • With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Johnson had 51 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Johnson racked up seven catches for 51 yards.
  • Johnson has racked up 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 34 targets over his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

Najee Harris

94

14.2%

74

467

3

14

14.1%

