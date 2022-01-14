There will be player prop bet markets available for Elijah Mitchell before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has rushed 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 19 receptions for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one TD.

He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys allow 112.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Mitchell put together an 85-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.0 yards per carry).

Mitchell has run for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.

And he has caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) with one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

Powered By Data Skrive