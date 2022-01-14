Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has rushed 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 19 receptions for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one TD.
- He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys allow 112.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- Mitchell put together an 85-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.0 yards per carry).
- Mitchell has run for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.
- And he has caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) with one TD.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
Powered By Data Skrive