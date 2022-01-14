Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

There will be player prop bet markets available for Elijah Mitchell before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has rushed 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 19 receptions for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys allow 112.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell put together an 85-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 4.0 yards per carry).
  • Mitchell has run for 204 yards on 42 carries (68.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three outings.
  • And he has caught two passes for 11 yards (3.7 per game) with one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

