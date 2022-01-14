Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has run for a team-leading 1,002 yards on 237 carries (58.9 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 47 catches for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 473 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (50.1%).
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the 49ers, 43.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the 49ers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.5 yards per game.
- Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Elliott ran for 87 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).
- During his last three games, Elliott has run for 140 yards on 36 carries (46.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- And he has caught three passes for 22 yards (7.3 per game) with one TD.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
237
50.1%
1,002
10
35
48.6%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
27.5%
719
2
15
20.8%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.1%
146
1
16
22.2%
3.0
Corey Clement
33
7.0%
140
0
3
4.2%
4.2
