There will be player prop bet markets available for Ezekiel Elliott before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Elliott's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has run for a team-leading 1,002 yards on 237 carries (58.9 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 47 catches for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 473 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (50.1%).

The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the 49ers, 43.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the 49ers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.5 yards per game.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Elliott ran for 87 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Elliott has run for 140 yards on 36 carries (46.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

And he has caught three passes for 22 yards (7.3 per game) with one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 237 50.1% 1,002 10 35 48.6% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 27.5% 719 2 15 20.8% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.1% 146 1 16 22.2% 3.0 Corey Clement 33 7.0% 140 0 3 4.2% 4.2

