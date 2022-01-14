Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for Ezekiel Elliott before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Elliott's Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has run for a team-leading 1,002 yards on 237 carries (58.9 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 47 catches for 287 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 473 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (50.1%).
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Elliott averaged 95 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the 49ers, 43.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the 49ers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.5 yards per game.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Elliott ran for 87 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).
  • During his last three games, Elliott has run for 140 yards on 36 carries (46.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • And he has caught three passes for 22 yards (7.3 per game) with one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

237

50.1%

1,002

10

35

48.6%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

27.5%

719

2

15

20.8%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.1%

146

1

16

22.2%

3.0

Corey Clement

33

7.0%

140

0

3

4.2%

4.2

Powered By Data Skrive