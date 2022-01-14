Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has 35 catches on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
- Davis (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Davis has averaged 15.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 11.7 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Davis, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 18, Davis picked up 39 yards on three receptions (14 targets).
- Davis' stat line over his last three outings includes six grabs for 79 yards. He put up 26.3 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.
Davis' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gabriel Davis
63
9.6%
35
549
6
17
13.7%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
