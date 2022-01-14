Skip to main content
Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

There will be player props available for Gabriel Davis before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Davis' Buffalo Bills hit the field against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 35 catches on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
  • Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
  • Davis (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Davis has averaged 15.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 11.7 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Davis, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 18, Davis picked up 39 yards on three receptions (14 targets).
  • Davis' stat line over his last three outings includes six grabs for 79 yards. He put up 26.3 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gabriel Davis

63

9.6%

35

549

6

17

13.7%

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

