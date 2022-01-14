There will be player props available for Gabriel Davis before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Davis' Buffalo Bills hit the field against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 35 catches on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Davis has been the target of 63 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.

Davis (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Davis has averaged 15.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 11.7 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Davis, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 18, Davis picked up 39 yards on three receptions (14 targets).

Davis' stat line over his last three outings includes six grabs for 79 yards. He put up 26.3 yards per game, and was targeted 17 times.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gabriel Davis 63 9.6% 35 549 6 17 13.7% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive