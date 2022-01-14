George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 94 targets have resulted in 71 grabs for 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kittle's 16 receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Kittle has totaled 60 yards on eight receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game, on 12 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
