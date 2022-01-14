Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Before placing any wagers on George Kittle's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 94 targets have resulted in 71 grabs for 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kittle's 16 receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Kittle has totaled 60 yards on eight receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game, on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive