Before placing any wagers on George Kittle's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 94 targets have resulted in 71 grabs for 910 yards (53.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kittle's 16 receiving yards total is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Kittle picked up 10 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Kittle has totaled 60 yards on eight receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game, on 12 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive