Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Henry's New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's stat line reveals 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 35.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 75 times.

Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his four matchups against the Bills, Henry's 25.2 receiving yards average is 7.3 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).

Henry, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Henry totaled 86 yards on five receptions (averaging 17.2 yards per catch).

Henry's nine grabs have gotten him 132 yards (44.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

