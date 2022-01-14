Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's stat line reveals 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 35.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 75 times.
- Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
- Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his four matchups against the Bills, Henry's 25.2 receiving yards average is 7.3 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).
- Henry, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Henry totaled 86 yards on five receptions (averaging 17.2 yards per catch).
- Henry's nine grabs have gotten him 132 yards (44.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
