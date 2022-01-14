Skip to main content
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Henry's New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's stat line reveals 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 35.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 75 times.
  • Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
  • Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his four matchups against the Bills, Henry's 25.2 receiving yards average is 7.3 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).
  • Henry, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Henry totaled 86 yards on five receptions (averaging 17.2 yards per catch).
  • Henry's nine grabs have gotten him 132 yards (44.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Nelson Agholor

64

12.0%

37

473

3

6

8.2%

