Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 103 receptions on 128 targets with nine touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 128 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Renfrow is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (55.5).
- In two matchups with the Bengals, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers in Week 18, Renfrow racked up 13 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Renfrow has also tacked on 14 grabs for 129 yards and four touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averaged 43.0 receiving yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Zay Jones
70
11.1%
47
546
1
5
6.5%
