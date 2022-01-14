Bookmakers have posted player props for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 103 receptions on 128 targets with nine touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 128 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Renfrow is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (55.5).

In two matchups with the Bengals, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers in Week 18, Renfrow racked up 13 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.

Renfrow has also tacked on 14 grabs for 129 yards and four touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averaged 43.0 receiving yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

