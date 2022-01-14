Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 81 catches on 128 targets, with a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Chase's 32 receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).

Chase caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.1 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Chase grabbed two passes for 26 yards.

Chase's 20 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 417 yards (139.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 26 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

