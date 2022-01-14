Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 81 catches on 128 targets, with a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his one matchup against the Raiders, Chase's 32 receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).
- Chase caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Chase grabbed two passes for 26 yards.
- Chase's 20 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 417 yards (139.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 26 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
