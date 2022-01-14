Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Chase has 81 catches on 128 targets, with a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.1% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his one matchup against the Raiders, Chase's 32 receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).
  • Chase caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Chase grabbed two passes for 26 yards.
  • Chase's 20 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 417 yards (139.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 26 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

