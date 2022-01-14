Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (184.9 per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 784 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 139 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Hurts threw for 115 passing yards, 82.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
- Hurts has racked up 413 passing yards (137.7 per game) and has a 61.8% completion percentage (34-for-55) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
104
21.1%
64
916
5
8
12.9%
Dallas Goedert
76
15.4%
56
830
4
6
9.7%
Quez Watkins
62
12.6%
43
647
1
7
11.3%
