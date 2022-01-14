Jalen Hurts will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round will see Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (184.9 per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 784 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 139 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Hurts threw for 115 passing yards, 82.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.

Hurts has racked up 413 passing yards (137.7 per game) and has a 61.8% completion percentage (34-for-55) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 104 21.1% 64 916 5 8 12.9% Dallas Goedert 76 15.4% 56 830 4 6 9.7% Quez Watkins 62 12.6% 43 647 1 7 11.3%

