Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round will see Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles head into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 3,144 yards while completing 61.3% of his passes (265-of-432), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (184.9 per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 784 rushing yards (46.1 ypg) on 139 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 32.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Hurts threw for 115 passing yards, 82.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Buccaneers.
  • The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Cowboys.
  • Hurts has racked up 413 passing yards (137.7 per game) and has a 61.8% completion percentage (34-for-55) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

104

21.1%

64

916

5

8

12.9%

Dallas Goedert

76

15.4%

56

830

4

6

9.7%

Quez Watkins

62

12.6%

43

647

1

7

11.3%

