Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 316 yards and had one touchdown pass with two interceptions.
  • Garoppolo has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg) on 49-of-67 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

