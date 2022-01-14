Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He also adds 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 316 yards and had one touchdown pass with two interceptions.

Garoppolo has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg) on 49-of-67 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

