Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Garoppolo went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 316 yards and had one touchdown pass with two interceptions.
- Garoppolo has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg) on 49-of-67 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
