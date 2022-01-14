In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Burrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-for-520), tossing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 114.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).

With 29 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Burrow has thrown for 971 yards (323.7 ypg), completing 78.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive