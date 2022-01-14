Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-for-520), tossing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 114.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 29 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Burrow did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Burrow has thrown for 971 yards (323.7 ypg), completing 78.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
