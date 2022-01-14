Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has racked up a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his three career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards against the Raiders, 36.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in every game against the Raiders, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Raiders give up 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Mixon has rushed for 111 yards on 30 carries (37.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He also has 13 receptions for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and one TD.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive