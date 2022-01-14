Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has racked up a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his three career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards against the Raiders, 36.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in every game against the Raiders, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Raiders give up 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Mixon has rushed for 111 yards on 30 carries (37.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
- He also has 13 receptions for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and one TD.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
