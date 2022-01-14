Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has racked up a team-best 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three career matchups against them, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards against the Raiders, 36.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in every game against the Raiders, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Raiders give up 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Mixon has rushed for 111 yards on 30 carries (37.0 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

He also has 13 receptions for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and one TD.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

