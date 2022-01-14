There will be player props available for Josh Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Allen's Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Allen has collected 4,407 passing yards (259.2 yards per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 763 rushing yards (44.9 ypg) on 122 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Patriots.

The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have given up 21 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 239 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also carried the ball five times for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry on the ground.

Allen has racked up 673 passing yards (224.3 per game) and has a 55.1% completion percentage this year (65-of-118) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive