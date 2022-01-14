Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

There will be player props available for Josh Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Allen's Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Allen has collected 4,407 passing yards (259.2 yards per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 763 rushing yards (44.9 ypg) on 122 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Patriots.
  • The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have given up 21 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 239 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball five times for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Allen has racked up 673 passing yards (224.3 per game) and has a 55.1% completion percentage this year (65-of-118) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

