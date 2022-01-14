Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Allen has collected 4,407 passing yards (259.2 yards per game) while going 409-for-646 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 763 rushing yards (44.9 ypg) on 122 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New England
- Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Patriots.
- The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have given up 21 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 239 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball five times for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry on the ground.
- Allen has racked up 673 passing yards (224.3 per game) and has a 55.1% completion percentage this year (65-of-118) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
