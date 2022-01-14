Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has carried the ball 217 times for a team-high 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's taken 217 of those attempts (52.4%).
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jacobs has not run for a touchdown against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • The Raiders are up against the NFL's 14th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 132-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 26 times (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt), while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Jacobs has rushed for 324 yards (108.0 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

217

52.4%

872

9

37

50.0%

4.0

Kenyan Drake

63

15.2%

254

2

11

14.9%

4.0

Peyton Barber

55

13.3%

212

2

10

13.5%

3.9

Derek Carr

40

9.7%

108

0

7

9.5%

2.7

