Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has carried the ball 217 times for a team-high 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).
- His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's taken 217 of those attempts (52.4%).
- The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Jacobs has not run for a touchdown against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's 14th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this year).
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 132-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 26 times (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt), while scoring one touchdown.
- Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Jacobs has rushed for 324 yards (108.0 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
217
52.4%
872
9
37
50.0%
4.0
Kenyan Drake
63
15.2%
254
2
11
14.9%
4.0
Peyton Barber
55
13.3%
212
2
10
13.5%
3.9
Derek Carr
40
9.7%
108
0
7
9.5%
2.7
