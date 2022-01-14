Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has carried the ball 217 times for a team-high 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's taken 217 of those attempts (52.4%).

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jacobs has not run for a touchdown against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's 14th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this year).

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 132-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chargers, carrying the ball 26 times (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt), while scoring one touchdown.

Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.

Over his last three outings, Jacobs has rushed for 324 yards (108.0 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 217 52.4% 872 9 37 50.0% 4.0 Kenyan Drake 63 15.2% 254 2 11 14.9% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 13.3% 212 2 10 13.5% 3.9 Derek Carr 40 9.7% 108 0 7 9.5% 2.7

