Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 12 of 19 games (63.2%) this season.

In 22.2% of Pittsburgh's games this season (4/18), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 48.4 points per game average.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 43.7 average total in Steelers games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 17 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in 11 out of 19 opportunities (57.9%).

This year, the Chiefs put up 4.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Steelers give up (23.4).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.

The Chiefs rack up 396.8 yards per game, 35.7 more yards than the 361.1 the Steelers give up per outing.

When Kansas City amasses over 361.1 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 8-10-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 18 opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers score just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Steelers rack up 315.4 yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than the 368.9 the Chiefs give up.

Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team amasses over 368.9 yards.

This year the Steelers have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home this year.

This season, Kansas City has gone over the total in five of 10 games at home.

This season, Chiefs home games average 51.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This year in away games, Pittsburgh is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

In four of eight away games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over.

This season, Steelers away games average 44.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

