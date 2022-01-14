Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has collected 800 yards on 55 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game, on 70 targets.
- Bourne has been the target of 13.1% (70 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Bourne is averaging 22.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bills, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).
- Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.
- The 179.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne picked up 24 yards on three receptions.
- Bourne's 10 catches over his last three games are good enough for 133 yards (44.3 ypg). He's been targeted 14 times.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
