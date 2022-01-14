Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round will see Bourne's New England Patriots square off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has collected 800 yards on 55 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game, on 70 targets.

Bourne has been the target of 13.1% (70 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Bourne is averaging 22.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bills, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).

Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.

The 179.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Bourne picked up 24 yards on three receptions.

Bourne's 10 catches over his last three games are good enough for 133 yards (44.3 ypg). He's been targeted 14 times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

