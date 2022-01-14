In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kyler Murray for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Murray's Arizona Cardinals square off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has passed for 3,547 yards while completing 69% of his throws (305-of-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 yards per game).

He also adds 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Murray has attempted 65 of his 442 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In six matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those matchups against the Rams.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 240-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 18, completing 71.8 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass.

He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per attempt .

Murray has 748 passing yards (249.3 ypg), completing 67.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

Powered By Data Skrive