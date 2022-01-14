Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has passed for 3,547 yards while completing 69% of his throws (305-of-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 yards per game).
- He also adds 388 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray has attempted 65 of his 442 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In six matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those matchups against the Rams.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Murray put together a 240-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 18, completing 71.8 percent of his passes with one touchdown pass.
- He also tacked on 35 yards on five carries, averaging seven yards per attempt .
- Murray has 748 passing yards (249.3 ypg), completing 67.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 153 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
