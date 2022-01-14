Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Wild Card Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49.5 points eight of 17 times.

In 47.1% of Arizona's games this season (8/17), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 53.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

The 49.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 48.6 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-9-0 this season.

The Rams are 4-5 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams average 6.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Cardinals surrender (20.5).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Rams average 49.2 more yards per game (372.1) than the Cardinals give up per outing (322.9).

When Los Angeles amasses more than 322.9 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 16 games this year, it has 10 wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 26.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the Rams allow (21.9).

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Cardinals rack up 33.0 more yards per game (377.9) than the Rams give up per outing (344.9).

Arizona is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churns out over 344.9 yards.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

At home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS as 4-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in four of eight games at home this season.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.1 points, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

This year on the road, Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

On the road, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

This season, in nine away games, Arizona has gone over the total four times.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

