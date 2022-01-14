Before Mac Jones hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jones' New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (352-of-521), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (223.6 per game).

He's also carried the ball 44 times for 129 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bills, 123.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 179.2 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Jones racked up yards while completing 66.7 percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Jones has put up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) while connecting on 56 of 92 passes (60.9% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3%

