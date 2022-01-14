Skip to main content
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Before Mac Jones hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jones' New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (352-of-521), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (223.6 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 44 times for 129 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bills, 123.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 179.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Jones racked up yards while completing 66.7 percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has put up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) while connecting on 56 of 92 passes (60.9% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

126

23.6%

83

866

2

13

17.8%

Kendrick Bourne

70

13.1%

55

800

5

7

9.6%

Hunter Henry

75

14.0%

50

603

9

17

23.3%

