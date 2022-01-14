Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (352-of-521), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (223.6 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 44 times for 129 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bills, 123.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those outings.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 179.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Jones racked up yards while completing 66.7 percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Jones has put up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) while connecting on 56 of 92 passes (60.9% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Powered By Data Skrive