Before Matthew Stafford hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The NFC Wild Card round will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams square off against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions this year (287.4 per game).

He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals, 7.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those games against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) while connecting on 68 of 104 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive