Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions this year (287.4 per game).
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 112 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Stafford averaged 269.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals, 7.3 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those games against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Stafford racked up yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) while connecting on 68 of 104 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
