Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Evans, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has 1,035 yards receiving on 74 catches (114 targets) with 14 touchdowns this season, averaging 60.9 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 15.6% (114 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his two matchups against the Eagles, Evans' 55 receiving yards average is 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Evans, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Evans picked up 89 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Evans has 136 receiving yards on 10 receptions (14 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

