Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has 1,035 yards receiving on 74 catches (114 targets) with 14 touchdowns this season, averaging 60.9 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 15.6% (114 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his two matchups against the Eagles, Evans' 55 receiving yards average is 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Evans, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Evans picked up 89 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Evans has 136 receiving yards on 10 receptions (14 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
