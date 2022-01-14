Skip to main content
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has collected 497 yards on 60 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game, on 79 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Freiermuth's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 263.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 18, Freiermuth racked up 53 yards on six receptions (nine targets).
  • Freiermuth's 11 receptions (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

79

11.9%

60

497

7

20

20.2%

Diontae Johnson

169

25.5%

107

1161

8

21

21.2%

Chase Claypool

105

15.8%

59

860

2

13

13.1%

Najee Harris

94

14.2%

74

467

3

14

14.1%

