Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has collected 497 yards on 60 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 29.2 yards per game, on 79 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.9% (79 total) of his team's 664 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Freiermuth's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are giving up 263.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 18, Freiermuth racked up 53 yards on six receptions (nine targets).

Freiermuth's 11 receptions (15 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2% Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Najee Harris 94 14.2% 74 467 3 14 14.1%

