Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Rhamondre Stevenson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Stevenson's New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Stevenson has 606 rushing yards (35.6 per game) on 133 carries with five touchdowns.

He also averages 7.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 123 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 489 times this season, and he's taken 133 of those attempts (27.2%).

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stevenson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Stevenson has averaged 39 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 2.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Stevenson has not run for a touchdown against the Bills.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.

The Bills have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Stevenson picked up 34 yards on four carries (averaging 8.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Stevenson has taken 23 carries for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 133 27.2% 606 5 23 24.7% 4.6 Damien Harris 202 41.3% 929 15 44 47.3% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 44 9.0% 226 1 8 8.6% 5.1 Mac Jones 44 9.0% 129 0 7 7.5% 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive