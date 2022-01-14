Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Stevenson has 606 rushing yards (35.6 per game) on 133 carries with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 123 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 489 times this season, and he's taken 133 of those attempts (27.2%).
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Stevenson has averaged 39 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 2.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Stevenson has not run for a touchdown against the Bills.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
- The Bills have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Stevenson picked up 34 yards on four carries (averaging 8.5 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Stevenson has taken 23 carries for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
133
27.2%
606
5
23
24.7%
4.6
Damien Harris
202
41.3%
929
15
44
47.3%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
44
9.0%
226
1
8
8.6%
5.1
Mac Jones
44
9.0%
129
0
7
7.5%
2.9
