Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Rhamondre Stevenson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Stevenson's New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Stevenson has 606 rushing yards (35.6 per game) on 133 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 123 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 489 times this season, and he's taken 133 of those attempts (27.2%).
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Stevenson has averaged 39 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 2.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Stevenson has not run for a touchdown against the Bills.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the NFL, allowing 109.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Stevenson picked up 34 yards on four carries (averaging 8.5 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Stevenson has taken 23 carries for 141 yards (47.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

133

27.2%

606

5

23

24.7%

4.6

Damien Harris

202

41.3%

929

15

44

47.3%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

44

9.0%

226

1

8

8.6%

5.1

Mac Jones

44

9.0%

129

0

7

7.5%

2.9

