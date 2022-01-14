Before placing any wagers on Rob Gronkowski's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Wild Card round will see Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has grabbed 55 passes (89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.

Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Eagles, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers in Week 18, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

Gronkowski has racked up 275 receiving yards (91.7 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 22 targets in his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

