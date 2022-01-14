Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has grabbed 55 passes (89 targets) for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Eagles, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 233.9 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers in Week 18, Gronkowski totaled 137 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).
- Gronkowski has racked up 275 receiving yards (91.7 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 22 targets in his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
Powered By Data Skrive