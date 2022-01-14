Skip to main content
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Sony Michel will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Michel's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel's team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) have come on 208 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 128 receiving yards (7.5 per game) on 21 catches, with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's handled 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Michel has averaged 30 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Michel put together a 43-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 21 times.
  • Michel has run for 248 yards on 67 carries (82.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
  • He's also caught five passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

208

49.5%

845

4

45

54.9%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

149

35.5%

688

5

24

29.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

1.9%

46

1

2

2.4%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

7.6%

43

0

7

8.5%

1.3

Powered By Data Skrive