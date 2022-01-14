Sony Michel will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Michel's Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel's team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) have come on 208 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 128 receiving yards (7.5 per game) on 21 catches, with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's handled 208 of those attempts (49.5%).

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Michel has averaged 30 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.4 yards per game.

This year the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Michel put together a 43-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 21 times.

Michel has run for 248 yards on 67 carries (82.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

He's also caught five passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 208 49.5% 845 4 45 54.9% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 149 35.5% 688 5 24 29.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 1.9% 46 1 2 2.4% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 7.6% 43 0 7 8.5% 1.3

