Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel's team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) have come on 208 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 128 receiving yards (7.5 per game) on 21 catches, with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 420 times this season, and he's handled 208 of those attempts (49.5%).
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Michel has averaged 30 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Michel, in three matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.4 yards per game.
- This year the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Michel put together a 43-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 21 times.
- Michel has run for 248 yards on 67 carries (82.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
- He's also caught five passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game).
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
208
49.5%
845
4
45
54.9%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
149
35.5%
688
5
24
29.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
1.9%
46
1
2
2.4%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
7.6%
43
0
7
8.5%
1.3
Powered By Data Skrive