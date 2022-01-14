Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Oddsmakers have listed player props for Stefon Diggs ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
  • With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Diggs has averaged 84.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Patriots, 13.9 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets in Week 18, Diggs picked up 81 yards on nine receptions (14 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Diggs' 21 catches have turned into 218 yards (72.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 36 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

