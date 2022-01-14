Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Oddsmakers have listed player props for Stefon Diggs ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.

With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Diggs has averaged 84.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Patriots, 13.9 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In five matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.2 yards per game through the air.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets in Week 18, Diggs picked up 81 yards on nine receptions (14 targets) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Diggs' 21 catches have turned into 218 yards (72.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 36 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

