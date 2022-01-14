Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 catches and 10 touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (164 total) of his team's 655 passing attempts this season.
- With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- Diggs has averaged 84.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Patriots, 13.9 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In five matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets in Week 18, Diggs picked up 81 yards on nine receptions (14 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Diggs' 21 catches have turned into 218 yards (72.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 36 times.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
